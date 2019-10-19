Limit the time spent on gadgets, DPM says

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the launch of MyStemi Foundation in Kuala Lumpur October 3, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR GAJAH, Oct 19 — Malaysians should limit the time spent on gadgets, said Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

In making the call, she said instead, more time should be spent with the family as this is the foundation to build a strong society.

“We spend more time on gadgets (and spend) less time talking with our family members especially children as we are too busy checking on the WhatsApp messages and Facebook. Always talk to our siblings and other family members.

“Family is an important institution. The collapse of family institutions can give an impact on society,” said Dr Wan Azizah who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

She said this at an afternoon tea session with the people of the Tanjung Bidara state constituency here today.

Also present was Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah said the government through the Budget 2020 had allocated RM6.5 billion as part of efforts to create 350,000 job opportunities next year.

“The government will also empower the education sector as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training,” she said.

At the event, Dr Wan Azizah also presented aid to 49 recipients from the constituency. — Bernama