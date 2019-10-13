CyberSecurity Malaysia: Digital security crucial as country moves towards digital economy

Amirudin said cyber security must be taken account when drawing up the framework for the licensing of digital banks which Bank Negara Malaysia is due to publish by the end of this year. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The government’s efforts to steer the country towards a digital economy as stated in Budget 2020 must stress on digital security besides developing the infrastructure, applications, company systems and incentives towards creating a digital community.

Executive director-general of CyberSecurity Malaysia Datuk Dr Amirudin Abd Wahab said trust and confidence were two key elements which would guarantee consumers’ acceptance of a technology.

“When all are interconnected, individuals, governments and companies will be exposed to the threat of cyber attacks,” he said, adding that cyber security was something that both the industry as well as individual users needed.

“We at CyberSecurity are developing the National Cyber Ethics Initiative together with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia to instill noble values, good conduct, self-discipline and a sense of responsibility among digital technology users,” he added.

He said cyber security must be taken account when drawing up the framework for the licensing of digital banks which Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is due to publish by the end of this year.

The concept of digital social responsibility (DSR), he said was in line with the efforts to boost collaborations between the government and private sectors. — Bernama