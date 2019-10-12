Wisma Putra advises Malaysians residing in Japan to stay alert on Typhoon Hagibis

An empty road leading into Shiroko, Suzuka, Japan October 12, 2019, seen in heavy rain ahead of Typhoon Hagibis. ― Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 12 ― Malaysians residing in Japan are advised to remain indoor, stay alert and closely monitor the weather updates and public safety announcements, said Wisma Putra.

This was following a powerful typhoon known as “Hagibis” expected to hit Tokai or Kanto region this evening.

“For those intending to travel to Japan, please check the latest weather forecast, flight schedule and plan your visit beforehand,” said Wisma Putra in a statement here today.

In case of emergency, Malaysians are advised to contact Wisma Putra Duty Officer (24 hours) at 03-8887 4570, the Malaysian Embassy in Tokyo +81 90 6423 9662, Tourism Malaysia (Tokyo) ±81 3 3501 8691 and Tourism Malaysia (Osaka) +81 6 6444 1388.

The storm is expected to cause heavy rains, strong winds and high tides with potential risks of natural disasters.

The Japanese authorities have advised the public in the path of the typhoon to make preparations and take every possible measure to ensure safety.

The public transportation services and flights in the affected areas are also expected to be cancelled or suspended. ― Bernama