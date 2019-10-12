Transport Ministry to enforce e-hailing regulations gradually, says Loke

Transport Minister Anthony Loke hands out food packs to commuters during the official opening of the Nilai Komuter station in Nilai October 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

NILAI, Oct 12 — The Transport Ministry will continue to fully enforce the e-hailing regulation starting today, but has promised to be more lenient towards e-hailing drivers who are in the final processes of obtaining their passenger service vehicle (PSV) licence.

“We have started enforcement and like I said a few days ago, we are taking a gradual approach, we will still give them room long as they have registered for their PSV examination or are taking steps to fulfil the requirements. We have no problems giving them a leeway because there might be some processes that will take time to complete,” said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today.

Speaking at the official opening of Stesen KTM Komuter Nilai, here today, Loke said as enforcement would be done gradually, e-hailing drivers need not worry that the authorities would mount a big operation against them.

“So, it does not mean that the authorities would conduct checks from car to car and detain the drivers,” he said.

Earlier this month, Road Transport Department Enforcement Division Director Khairul Anuar Bachok had said that the JPJ would take firm action against e-hailing drivers who did not meet the government’s stipulated rules and regulations, once the enforcement had begun. From Oct 12, vehicles used for e-hailing services among others, require PSV licence, passenger insurance, e-hailing sticker and e-hailing vehicle permit (EVP) from APAD.

Initially, the deadline was July 12 but the Cabinet deferred it to Oct 12 to give more time for the drivers to fulfill the requirements. — Bernama