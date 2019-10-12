Police arrest man who openly admitted to being a member of notorious Gang 24

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed in a statement today said the man aged 52 was arrested in Kulai, Johor at 11am yesterday. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — A Datuk who had openly claimed to be a member of the notorious Gang 24 in a viral video has been arrested by Federal police.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed in a statement today said the man aged 52 was arrested in Kulai, Johor at 11am yesterday.

“The man was remanded for one day to facilitate investigations. He will be released later this evening.

“The suspect is being investigated under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966 and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

Huzir said the suspect in a video had openly admitted to be a gang member of the group.

“In the video the suspect was seen challenging anyone who is brave enough to face him, including those from Singapore,” he added.

On September 25, Huzir during a press conference in Bukit Aman police headquarters said a total of 32 men who are believed to be members of Gang 24 Kulai were arrested following multiple raids in Johor.

The gang members were detained in a special operation conducted between 12.30am and 5am on September 25.

The suspects were in the midst of gambling during the raids and police also seized RM68,000 in cash being used for bets.