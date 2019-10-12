Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Dept wants its personnel to be armed

Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Sallehuddin Hassan said the ministry had held discussions with the Inspection-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador on the matter. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

IPOH, Oct 12 — The Agriculture and Agro-based Industry has made an application to acquire firearm license for personnel of Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) Department.

Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohd Sallehuddin Hassan said the ministry had held discussions with the Inspection-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador on the matter.

“It appears the firearm application will be approved. I myself will be seeking a special budget for the purchase including firearm handling training for Maqis personnel,” he said.

He told reporters after opening the 2019 Maqis Innovation Convention and launch of the Maqis 2019-2021 Annual Report and Strategic Plan which was attended by Maqis director-general Saiful Yazan Alwi here today.

Maqis plays the role of guarding biosecurity and imported food products which are safe for the people in the country.

In another development, Mohd Sallehuddin said the ministry is now in the final stage of amending the Malaysia Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728) to further improve Maqis services.

He said the department has also submitted a draft amendment act to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for an overall review before tabling to the cabinet and Dewan Rakyat next year.

“It was actually enacted in 2011 but many things were incomplete at the time, so we would like to address the shortcomings comprehensively as they have been agreed upon in principle under the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption.

“The amendment act takes time as it involved various parties and we also need to conduct risk assessment on the target group,” he said. — Bernama