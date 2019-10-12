Johor allocates RM850,700 to upgrade seven senior centres this year

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the upgrading work was done through the five-year Johor Plan development projects involving centres in Johor Baru, Parit Keroma in Muar, Kluang, Kulai, Pontian, Kota Tinggi and Parit Sulong in Batu Pahat. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Oct 12 — The Johor state government has allocated RM850,700 to upgrade seven Senior Citizens Activity Centre (PAWE) around the state, this year.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the upgrading work was done through the five-year Johor Plan development projects involving centres in Johor Baru, Parit Keroma in Muar, Kluang, Kulai, Pontian, Kota Tinggi and Parit Sulong in Batu Pahat.

“A total of 16 PAWEs are operating in the state (Johor), which were set up to ensure that the senior community has a place to interact and socialise with each other,” he said at the Johor State Level Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities (OKU) Day celebration in Pagoh, near here today.

Also present was state tourism, women development, family and community committee chairman Liow Cai Tung.

Liow in her speech said that the Johor state government was grateful that the budget tabled at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, was a friendly women, OKU and elderly budget.

In the event, Johor Charity and Welfare Association Advisor Datuk Dr Shamsul Kamal Abdullah, 53, was named the 2019 Tokoh OKU Johor while police retiree, Ibrahim Salleh, 88, who lowered the Union Jack flag in Melaka on August 30, 1957 and is now residing in Segamat, received the Johor Senior Citizen Special Award 2019.

PAWE Gemilang in Pontian received the 2019 Active PAWE Award while the Muar Municipal Council received the Special Employer (OKU) 2019 Award. — Bernama