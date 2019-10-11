Budget 2020: Malaysians to get RM30 in credit to open e-wallet with selected providers

Noor Wahida Baba Din and her daughter Nur Dhamirah Lee watch the Budget 2020 speech by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng ‘live’ on the phone at home in Bukit Gelugor October 11, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Malaysians earning less than RM100,000 annually will receive RM30 in credit should they register for an e-wallet with selected providers.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced the initiative under Budget 2020 as part of the government’s digitisation push.

Lim said the incentive is meant to turn Malaysia into a digital economy and reduce dependency on hard currency.

The Pakatan Harapan government is in the midst of implementing the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan, which aims to increase internet penetration nationwide.