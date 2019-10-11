65 residents evacuated from KL apartment building after landslide

A Fire and Rescue Department personnel is pictured at the site of the landslide in Kampung Sri Penchala, Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2019. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — A total of 65 residents of Azalea Apartments in Jalan Sri Penchala 1, Kampung Sri Penchala near here, were forced to vacate their units following a landslide earlier this morning.

Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) Fire and Rescue Station’s operations commander Mohd Zuhair Faisal Zulkifli said they received the emergency call at midnight.

“After receiving the call, 19 firefighters from the TTDI Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene and upon arrival, the team found the landslide occurred behind the apartment.

The evacuation process involving residents from 24 units was carried out as the building was found to be unsafe, said Mohd Zuhair when contacted.

He said all the residents were temporarily housed at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail community centre.

“The police will monitor the scene of the incident to ensure the security in the area while no fatalities have been reported,” he said. — Bernama