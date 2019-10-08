Bukit Aman to summon Najib over his Facebook postings against DAP’s Nga

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming speaks to reporters during an event at SJK (C) Ave Maria in Ipoh September 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department’s Prosecution and Legal division (D5) will be summoning former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to have his statements recorded related to several Facebook posts he made aimed at Perak DAP Chairman Nga Kor Ming.

Malaysiakini quoted the D5 principle assistant director SAC Mior Faridalatrash Wahid as saying, Najib would be summoned in the near future without giving an exact date.

“Yes, we will record his statement; it will be done in the near future but we haven’t set a date yet,” Mior reportedly said to the portal.

The report included that Nga himself had spent almost two hours in Bukit Aman today for his statement to be recorded, concerning the matter.

Mior had explained that Nga had his statements recorded as a witness to the case, but his session was cut short as the Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker had to attend to his duties in Parliament.

The DAP man was also quoted in today’s report urging police to investigate Najib’s page for spreading “fake news with the attempt to slander”, where he claimed there was a political conspiracy to tarnish his good name.

This comes after Nga’s private secretary Tan Tiong Yih lodged a report against Najib at the Ipoh police district headquarters over posts by Najib.

The issue stemmed from a post made on a page under the name ‘Nga Kor Ming Super Fans Page’, a site Nga has claimed to be a fake account.

The post, supposedly under the pretence that it was made by Nga, asked the Chinese who were unhappy, to protest against the Sultan of Selangor.

This was after the Sultan had ordered that road signages in both Chinese and Bahasa Melayu be removed and replaced with signages only in Bahasa Melayu.

In response, Najib through his Facebook posting, called on the Pakatan Harapan government to take action against Nga for asking the Chinese to protest against the Sultan of Selangor.