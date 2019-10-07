Ahmad Maslan denies receiving 1MDB funds after MACC doles out fines

Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is pictured in Parliament October 7, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Pontian MP Datuk Ahmad Maslan claimed today he has never received any cheque or money from state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and that he will consult his lawyer on what to do next.

He also said that he has been investigated by the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on the issue.

“I informed them that I have never received a cheque for the amount, as per a copy shown to me by the police and MACC,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Ahmad said he has signed police and MACC documents stating that he has never received such money as alleged.

“I will consult my lawyer on the next course of action,” he said.

The MACC had earlier today released a list of names of 80 individuals and entities to which it has sent compound notices to recover the payments 1MDB allegedly made to them.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said the compounds totalled RM430 million and the recipients of the notices have two weeks from the date of the notice to settle the payments. — Bernama