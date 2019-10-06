At Malay dignity rally, organiser says to fight those opposing the social contract

General view of the stadium Malawati during the Malay Dignity Congress October 6, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Oct 6 — Those who trivialise the social contract or Islam’s position as stated in the Federal Constitution must be corrected, said a key speaker at the Malay Dignity Congress.

The congress’ secretariat chief executive Prof Datuk Zainal Kling said Islam denounced oath-breakers and violators of treaties.

“Thus I remind those in attendance, honour those who remain steadfast to their treaties with you. But those who wish to violate that which is found in the Constitution, then Malays have no choice but to return to Allah’s decree,” he said in his speech at Stadium Malawati.

Zainal said it is timely to remind those belittling the social contract that they only gained citizenship in the country as a result of the Malays’ kindness and courtesy.

“Malaysia in Greek means ‘isles of the Malays (kepulauan Melayu) thus may the country remain in the hands of the Malays, just as others can reside here with their rights and properties safeguarded.

“The congress’ co-organisers is made of five participating universities and NGOs, who have formulated resolutions which will be presented to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad since he is the nation’s Malay leader chiefly able to fulfil the claims laid out,” he said.

The congress saw a turnout of over 5,000 people, with notable attendees including former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein, former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mustapha Mohamad, former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, and Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainal Abidin.

The prime minister is expected to appear at the congress later to deliver a speech to the attendees.