UK, Canada, NZ allow nicotine in vape, so why can’t we? group asks Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The Malaysian Vape Chamber of Commerce (MVCC) wants the government to relax regulations and allow the sale of vape liquid with nicotine content after such sales were banned in 2015.

Its president Syed Azaudin Syed Ahmad hopes the government will consider allowing a maximum nicotine content of 5 per cent.

“The industry supports regulations to regulate the vape industry to be introduced as soon as possible and also call for the regulations to take into consideration the direction and development of this industry especially on the use of vape liquid with nicotine.

“In the UK, Canada, New Zealand and neighbouring Asean countries such as the Philippines and Indonesia, sale and use of vape liquid with nicotine is allowed as regulated consumer products and the amount of nicotine in the vape liquid is capped,” he said.

Syed Azaudin added that the MVCC is calling for the government to allow the sale of vape liquid as a regulated consumer product which is consistent with other countries that have introduced regulations on the vape industry.

The Health Ministry plans on putting e-cigarettes and vaporisers under the same umbrella as other tobacco products under a single law which prohibits promotions, advertising, usage in public areas and by minors.

The Bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament next year.