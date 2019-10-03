Filthy drainage and cramped space: Here’s why traders are unhappy with new Selayang market

An aerial view of the Selayang Baru Market and its vicinity October 2, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SELAYANG, Oct 3 — Traders in Selayang Baru Market were given an ultimatum by the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) to move out from the building on Monday, but many of them are still staying put in defiance — at least until a long list of issues are resolved.

MPS finally responded to their complaints on Monday following months of silence, but the traders said there has been no tangible progress.

“Prior to this, we had one or two meetings with MPS officials, who could only make verbal promises with no black-and-white,” said Jumari Talip, the chairman of the Selayang chapter of Malay Hawkers and Small Traders Association.

“So we were surprised when on Monday, when we met them accompanied by members of the press, they produced a letter to address our concerns in a scant few hours,” he told Malay Mail.

When a banner was erected in early August informing traders to move out, Jumari said MPS had only called for a meeting with the traders’ associations twice, on July 10 and August 22.

A notification banner by the Selayang Municipal Council, put up in early August, informing traders to vacate the market and surrounding area. — Picture by Hari Anggara

In both meetings, he said the representatives had highlighted the numerous technical problems they found with the new location.

“Among others, this includes lack of proper drainage as the new market is flood-prone, unhygienic flow of effluence from the butchers’ section, very small shop sizes with low roofs, a poorly-situated refuse disposal shed next to the nearby mosque and religious school’s canteen, to name a few,” he said.

In a list of problems spotted by Malay Mail, the traders said the garbage disposal area is situated too near to the canteen of the Nurul Iman Islamic School and the Selayang Baru Mosque.

In addition, the new market only provided single-phase electrical wiring when traders need the three-phase type since they operate a variety of machinery.

The list is endorsed by Jumari’s group, the Selayang Bumiputera Traders Association, the Selangor Ukhuwah Entrepreneur Association, and the Selayang Baru Market Chinese Hawkers’ Association.

“Another pressing problem is the requirement for traders to pay the deposit money when moving location, to MPS and to TNB. The two deposits amount to RM600, and this is not including the monthly rental of around RM300,” he said, adding the combination is a heavy burden that not everyone can bear.

Jumari Talip, chairman of the Selayang chapter of Malay Hawkers and Small Traders Association, said both MPS and the developer have kept traders in the dark over the move out of the Selayang Baru Market. — Picture by Hari Anggara

In the two meetings, Jumari said council officials verbal pledged to look into the matter. But due to a lack of written response, the associations sent in an official memorandum of the concerns to MPS dated September 2, which was received the following day.

“After that there was radio silence until this Monday, the day we were meant to move out, when we went together with the press to the MPS building. After some hurdles we eventually met with the relevant officials, where a letter document was produced which addressed some of the concerns.

“This letter is the only official black-and-white response from MPS ever since the issue reignited. It is not much, but at least there is something,” he said.

In a copy of the letter sighted by Malay Mail, MPS said the drainage has been covered and two grease traps have been placed. It also promised to install ventilation and industrial wall fans to address the air flow problem.

But for most of the other complaints, the buck has been passed to the traders instead.

“MPS said they cannot do anything about enlarging the size of the shops or the preset wiring, but traders can apply to do it themselves if they so wish. The same goes for moving the refuse shed, as the council can only guarantee it will be cleared out more frequently as well as chemical spraying to get rid of the stench and bacterial spread.

“We had also pointed out the financial burden for traders when moving in, to which MPS said a three-month grace period for rent is given, as well as paying the deposit by the end of November instead of when moving in. However do note that this was a verbal promise, and not something in black-and-white,” Jumari said.

Yap Chau Hen, chairman of the Chinese Hawkers’ Association, said the lack of clear communication is very disappointing. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Fellow trader and the Chinese hawkers’ group chairman, Yap Chau Hen, said the letter on Monday did not address other worries, such as the availability of stalls and shoplots in the new market building.

“The cramped space is already bad enough, but the structure can only accommodate up to 297 businesses whereas there are 400 licensed ones operating in the vicinity. So this means some will lose out.

“Likewise other concerns went unanswered, such as who is to be responsible for the building’s maintenance, the council or us the traders? Ordinarily it should be MPS’ job,” he said.

The new market’s parking space can fit up to 580 vehicles, but is privately owned by the developer. Yap said the request for traders and patrons to be given priority has yet to be addressed.

“The developer can choose to allow outsiders to park there, like those working in nearby officers. We fear that in the long-run, this will negatively impact the number of people coming to the market, which we feel is unfair.

“Please try to understand, we are not against any sort of development. But the absence of communication from both MPS and the developer is very disappointing. Many of the traders here are of the second or third-generation who inherited from their elders, so the market is a historical heritage for us.

Traders have until Monday to move out of the Selayang Baru Market. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“Some of the elderly traders feel they have no choice but to close down after many long years, as their children may not be interested in taking over if the new market is so cramped.

“We only ask to be treated fairly, not ignored and slighted like this as though we are irrelevant,” he said.