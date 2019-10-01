Cops looking for Quran teacher suspected of abusing student

Police are looking for a Quran teacher for allegedly abusing his 13-year-old student. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Oct 1 — Police are looking for a Quran teacher from Jalan Simpang Tiga, Jeram, Kuala Selangor, near here, for allegedly abusing his 13-year-old student who suffered multiple bruises and injuries.

Kuala Selangor district police chief, Supt Md Asri A. Wahab in a statement here today, said the 26-year-old man disappeared upon learning that the student’s father had lodged a police report on the abuse.

Md Asri said the preliminary investigation revealed that the girl had been learning to recite the Quran from the suspect since March.

The victim was his only student during the sessions held every Monday to Saturday, between 8pm and 9.30pm.

“Our investigation also found that the victim had sustained several injuries including fracture of her left hand in July, bruises on her face in August, and on her lips that she sustained on September 21.

“The victim had told her 36-year-old father that the bruises on her lips were because they (lips) were dry, but later informed him through a WhatsApp message that the suspect had beaten and stepped on her, causing her to have a fractured hand and bruises on her body,” said Md Asri.

He said the suspect would beat the victim if she did not follow his instructions and that such acts were committed when no one was home.

The victim had not told her father the truth as the suspect had threatened to further beat her should she inform anyone about the incidents, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama