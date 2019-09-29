National Security Council D-G dies

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo and National Security Council director-general Datuk Engku Hamzah Tuan Mat are seen in this file picture taken in Subang Jaya December 3, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Engku Hamzah Tuan Mat died this afternoon. He was 60.

Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar confirmed the news via his official Twitter page.

“Let us recite the Al-Fatihah and pray that his soul be placed among the pious,” he said in his posting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh via twitter also expressed her condolences.

“I pray that his soul will be placed among the righteous. May it be a reminder to those of us who are still living,” she said.

Engku Hamzah’s remains are currently at Serdang Hospital for documentation before being taken to his home at No. 32, Jalan Ramal Suria 2, Taman Suria Ramal in Sungai Ramal, Kajang near here.

He is expected to be laid to rest at Sungai Ramal Muslim Cemetery after prayers at Surau Al-Falah tomorrow morning. — Bernama