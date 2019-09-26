Ignoring police, Puteri Umno leader insists Penang rampage due to religious slurs

IInspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador yesterday expressly warned against inciting racial and religious hatred over the incident. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Puteri Umno vice-chief Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi claimed yesterday a Penang man shot dead by police had run amok due to co-workers’ remarks insulting Islam.

According to the Malaysiakini news portal, she made her claim in Kubang Kerian, Kelantan, after Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador expressly warned against inciting racial and religious hatred over the incident.

“Yesterday, a martyr was laid to rest. Sheikh Mohd Khairil was shot because he went amok in front of two kafirs who insulted the Prophet Muhammad,” Nurul Amal was quoted as saying.

On September 23, a 25-year-old quality control inspector with a multinational factory had attacked two of his colleagues and was gunned down when he turned on the police team responding to the incident.

A 48-year-old woman suffered fatal wounds to her head, neck and arms while a safety director was hacked on his arms when he tried to stop the attack.

Yesterday, the IGP called a hurried press conference to warn the public against fanning racial and religious tension, after articles of along such lines began emerging online.