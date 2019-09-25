Minister: Evacuated Malaysian students can return to Riau, Jambi once haze eases

An elder villager gets a dose of oxygen from a Red Cross volunteer outside his home in Jambi September 24, 2019. — AFP pic

SEPANG, Sept 25 — Malaysian students who were evacuated home from Riau and Jambi in Indonesia following the haze emergency would continue to stay home until the conditions in the two areas return to normal, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

“It depends on the reading there. When all returns to normal following an announcement by the Indonesian government, we will allow our students to go back there,” he said.

He was speaking to the media when receiving the arrival of 47 evacuated Malaysian students at the KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) here today. Also present was Deputy Home Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

According to Maszlee, the second group of 31 evacuated Malaysian students were scheduled to arrive home at 6.10pm today.

Marzuki, in the meantime, said that Malaysia lauded the help of the Indonesian government who assisted in the evacuation of the students.

To date, the ministry had not received any report involving Malaysian students there whose health were affected by the haze, he said.

Wisma Putra, in a statement yesterday, said that the Malaysian government had decided to move out Malaysian students from the areas badly affected by haze in Riau and Jambi.

Currently, there were about 300 Malaysian students in Riau and Jambi. — Bernama