Lorry carrying 20,000 litres of acetone overturns in Bagan Serai

Perak Fire and Rescue Department personnel attend the scene of the accident involving a trailer transporting acetone in Bagan Serai September 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

BAGAN SERAI, Sept 25 — A trailer carrying more than 20,00 litres of acetone overturned into a canal at about 5am this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director, Mohamed Yunus Abu said the department was taking precaution as the chemical is highly inflammable.

“We are worried there may be fires as it is a kind of inflammable gas,” he said at the location.

According to Mohamad Yunus, the department received a call at 9.58am before a team including the Hazmat unit from Pasir Putih, Ipoh rushed to the scene.

He said residents from five houses located about 100 metres from the location were evacuated to a safe area.

Meanwhile, Kerian police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the trailer which was carrying the chemical from Klang, Selangor to Penang was believed to have entered the wrong side of the road.

“The accident caused the load of liquid chemical to flow into the canal while the trailer driver, Mohamad Al Amib Abdil Jalil, 24, was not hurt,” he said. — Bernama