High Court sets Oct 18 for further case management of Musa Aman’s corruption trial

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman allegedly committed the offences at eight banks and financial institutions in Hong Kong, China and Singapore between December 20, 2004 and November 6, 2008. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The High Court here today fixed October 18 for further case management of the trial of former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman who is facing 16 money-laundering and 35 corruption charges relating to timber concessions in the state.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datin Nurshuhaida Zainal Azahar told this to the media after the case management hearing today at the chambers of High Court Deputy Registrar Catherine Nicholas.

“The next case management will be before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah,” she said.

Musa ,68, was represented by lawyer Joshua Tay during today’s case management.

According to the charges, the corruption amount involving timber concessions involve a total sum of US$63.3 million (RM262.30 million) while the sums involving money laundering total US$37.8 million (RM156.9 million) and S$2.5 million (RM7.5 million) respectively.

He is alleged to have obtained the gratification from eight timber concessionaires.

Musa allegedly committed the offences at eight banks and financial institutions in Hong Kong, China and Singapore between December 20, 2004 and November 6, 2008.

The charges are framed under Section 11(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act 1997 and punishable under Section 16 of the same Act.

As for the alleged money-laundering, on the first charge, he is accused of receiving illegally-gained proceeds through a Swiss account at UBS AG that he had allegedly ask one Richard Christopher Barnes, 67, to open for him.

He also faces an alternative charge of concealing proceeds acquired from illegal activities.

For the second to ninth charge and 11th to 15th charge, Musa is accused of receiving illegally-gained proceeds totalling US$37,845,491.60 (RM156,887,199.65) from a number of individuals through an account under Barnes’ name.

On the 10th charge, he allegedly received illegally-gained proceeds totalling S$2.5 (RM7.5) million through the same account. — Bernama