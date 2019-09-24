Police nab five suspects, seize drugs worth about RM500,000

Police got their break when they arrested a man with an amount of ecstasy and ketamine drugs at the lobby of the condominium and following questioning, he led police to a unit occupied by the two women suspects. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Police believe they have smashed a drug ring with the arrest of five suspects including two foreign women at a luxury condominium in Jalan Kuchai Maju here last Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suspects comprising three men, an Indonesian woman and a Vietnamese woman, aged between 18 and 39, were arrested in an operation which began at 6.15am.

Police got their break when they arrested a man with an amount of ecstasy and ketamine drugs at the lobby of the condominium and following questioning, he led police to a unit occupied by the two women suspects.

“Police seized ecstasy powder and ketamine hidden in the unit and confiscated RM3,234 in cash,” he told a press conference here today.

Mazlan said police then raided another unit of the condominium which was used for storing drugs.

“Police found ecstasy powder, ketamine, cigarettes stuffed with ganja and erimin 5 pills.

“Two men who are the partners of the two foreign women were arrested in front of the condominium for suspected involvement in the sale of drugs,” he said.

He said the drugs seized were worth about RM500,000.

He said the suspects had been active in trafficking drugs in the Klang Valley the past four months.

Police have found that there is now a trend to distribute drugs in high-end condominium areas.

“Police will work closely with condominium management to combat drug distribution activities in their areas,” he said.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days until Friday for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama