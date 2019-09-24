KL police arrest 81, seize RM1m in online gambling equipment

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim poses for pictures with some of the seized gambling equipment at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters September 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — The police arrested 81 individuals and seized nearly RM1 million worth of online gambling equipment in operations carried out around the capital since August.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said all the suspects aged between 14 and 30 were arrested on suspicion of operating calls centres for online gambling.

He said 58 men and 10 women were from China, while 13 were local, comprising 11 men and two women.

“Those arrested are suspected of promoting online gambling activities, while some worked as premises caretakers.

“The police have seized various items such as laptops, mobile phones, modems and cash,” he said during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Also present were Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Rusdi Md Isa and Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya.

Mazlan said investigations revealed that the online gambling call centres were mostly operating in condominiums and office buildings.

“They (the suspects) are renting condominium units for RM13,000 a month and they are targeting gamblers from China as clients.

“The police believe the net profit derived from the gambling activities is over RM5 million,” he added.

Mazlan also said his department would closely cooperate with the Chinese authorities to curb online gambling.

“More operations will be carried out, in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, who is committed to eradicating online gambling activities,” he said. — Bernama