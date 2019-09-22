Melaka wants more water infrastructure to avoid disruptions, says CM

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the state government will hold a meeting with the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) to discuss plans to develop water infrastructure in the state in the near future.. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Sept 22 — The state government will hold a meeting with the National Water Service Commission (SPAN) to discuss plans to develop water infrastructure in the state in the near future.

Chief Minister, Adly Zahari said that this was among steps being taken to ensure water supply disruptions would not be a regular occurrence in the state.

‘’We will see what action which can be taken through the plans to develop the water infrastructure because Melaka has adequate water resource, but it is not handled properly.

‘’So, we will see if the infrastructure can be implemented this year so that the consumers may not have to face water supply problems later,’’ he said after launching the 2019 Healthy Melaka Expo here today.

He said that water rationing was also being mulled if the water level at the Durian Tunggal Dam did not improve in one or two weeks. The move would affect consumers in Melaka Tengah, or 14 to 20 per cent of the consumers in the state.

‘’Nevertheless, despite forecasts that we will be having rain next week, the state government is prepared with measures so that if the dry spell continues for another week, it will not result in a water crisis,’’ he added. — Bernama