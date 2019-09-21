Resistance against Kampung Baru redevelopment is not about race, it's money, residents say

Kampung Baru residents attend a townhall meeting with Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad in Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — In a townhall session held with Kampung Baru residents here today, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad was pressed again and again about the government's valuation of their land.

Questions that came from the floor mostly centred around the price offered by the government — at RM850 per square feet — which according to Khalid is the maximum value.

Bar one or two questions, participants of the townhall session mentioned little about race.

The persistent bombardment of questions about the government's offer — underpinned the suspicion most Kampung Baru landowners have towards Putrajaya's effort to redevelop the traditional Malay enclave.

Kampung Baru sits on top of a 220 acre premium land located right in the heart of the capital city. Right next to it sits the iconic KLCC Twin Towers, where the land is valued at RM3,000 per square foot.

Attempts by past administrations to unlock and redevelop the land into residential and commercial plots have met resistance from local folks, but thought to be due to fear that minorities will soon swamp what is deemed to be the last Malay settlement in a Chinese-dominated city.

But the sentiment displayed at today's townhall session, attended by nearly 2,000 people, showed such a belief was the least of Kampung Baru folks' concerns.

“You are the government. Why must you base the valuation on JPPH (Valuation and Property Services Department)?,” one landowner asked at the session.

“Why not use independent valuers instead? If you want to help us you should allow us to get the best for our land.”

