What’s wrong with meeting Hadi? I met your leaders as well, Sarawak CM tells Pakatan

Speaking to reporters after opening a three-day Sarawak Property Expo, he said there is no reason for him not to meet the PAS delegation on September 17. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 20 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari said today there is nothing wrong with him meeting PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang.

He pointed out that he had also met Pakatan Harapan leaders who were here for the Malaysia Day celebration earlier this week.

“The one who paid a courtesy call on me was Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhar and Hadi followed as well.

“I cannot tell Hadi there was no need for him to follow. That would be contrary to Sarawak’s hospitality,” Abang Johari said when dismissing claims by Sarawak PH chairman Chong Chieng Jen that Hadi’s courtesy call was to discuss cooperation between PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He said PAS leaders paid a courtesy call on him after attending the Malaysia Day celebration organised by Sarawak PAS in Bintulu on September 16.

He said he and the PAS leaders discussed issues relating to oil since Terengganu is also an oil-producing state.

He said he knows that Hadi’s presence at the courtesy call has been twisted and spun by certain people in the social media.

“If I met Hadi, what was wrong with me meeting Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali while they were here for the Malaysia Day celebration.

“It is so shallow of anyone to spin up stories of my meeting with Hadi. Worst still. (Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk) Karim (Rahman Hamzah) met (DAP’s Pending state lawmaker) Violet Yong, who was admitted in a private hospital.

“Don’t tell me there is something going on between Karim and Violet. Politics nowadays is terrible. So shallow,” he said to the laughter of the reporters.

Yesterday, Chong, who is also Sarawak DAP chairman, had said that only the chief minister did not bar Hadi for his hate speech against the Chinese, he also welcomed the Islamist party leader at a courtesy call.

Chong had claimed that their meeting confirmed his suspicion that GPS was forming an “unholy alliance” with PAS and UMNO to topple the Pakatan federal government.

Hadi, in a speech in Bintulu, had called the DAP a racist and extremist party and that it wanted to take control of Sarawak’s wealth for the Chinese.