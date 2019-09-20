Those who support terrorist groups will face stern action, warns IGP

Members of The Royal Malaysian Police take part in a demonstration showing a mock terrorist attack during the 211th National Day celebration at Pulapol in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Stern action will be taken against those who glorify and try to provide support to terrorist groups such as the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said such as act was inappropriate.

“In fact, the matter has been discussed by the (Home) Ministry... a decision on the matter will be made in the near future.

“The police will investigate and take the necessary action on, not only the resurfacing of the old video (on LTTE on social media) but also many other cases,” he said after visiting the Central Brigade of the General Operations Force (PGA) in Cheras today.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

Abdul Hamid was commenting on the resurfacing of an old video featuring of a state leader and LTTE supporters that went viral on social media yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said no more warnings would be given to those who tried to incite racial and religious sensitivities.

“No more warnings will be given, we will immediately investigate and arrest those inciting such (racial and religious) issues,” he said. — Bernama