Two men arrested after car chase in Sepang

SEPANG, Sept 19 — Police arrested two men in a Nissan Sunny car after a brief chase when the vehicle failed to stop at a road block and nearly hit a policeman at Batu 2, Sungai Pelek here at about 3am today.

Sepang deputy police chief Supt Mohd Noor Aehwan said two policemen in a patrol vehicle pursued the car and managed to intercept it after a 500m chase.

The car then almost hit one of the policemen, but its side mirror hit the MP5 submachine gun the policeman was holding, he told reporters here.

He said the driver, aged 31, and the passenger, aged 24, were then arrested.

Both men were found to be under the influence of alcohol and they also tested positive for drug use, he said, adding that they are in remand for four days from today. — Bernama