Three new locations in Sarawak record ‘very unhealthy’ API

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 ― The Air Pollutant Index Reading (API) reading for three locations in Sarawak worsened bringing five areas in the state to have very unhealthy air quality.

Based on the Malaysia Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) at 11pm last night, the three locations with very unhealthy API reading are Sibu (206), Sarikei (206) and Samarahan (209).

On national level, areas with very unhealthy air quality as at 6pm are Sri Aman (228), Kuching 236), Johan Setia Klang (244), Balik Pulau (241) and Minden (213).

API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51-100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and above 300 (hazardous).

In this regard, the Education Ministry in a statement tonight announced 2,459 schools will be closed tomorrow involving 1,732,842 students in six states and two federal territories.

The National Unity and Integration Department in a statement said the 2019 Unity Week Celebration which should be held on September 21 and 22 at Dataran Merdeka has been postponed due to very unhealthy air quality in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) director-general Dr Siti Zaharah Ishak advised road users to be careful when driving in the current haze condition to avoid any untoward incidents.

“Motorcyclists should wear bright colour or self-illuminating jackets and motorists should avoid stopping at illegal areas for their own safety,” she said in a statement last night.

