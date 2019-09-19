Perak needs additional 200,000 face masks from Nadma due to worsening haze situation

As of yesterday, a total of 303 schools were ordered to close in Perak due to the haze, involving 85,967 students. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 19 ― The Perak disaster management secretariat has submitted an application for additional 200,000 face masks from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) due to worsening haze situation in several districts in the state.

State Civil Defence Force director Mohd Noor Azzam Johari said this was to ensure that the distribution of face masks to school students in the state was made possible on a regular basis, particularly during the current haze situation.

“We will prioritise the students to receive the masks as well as to give priority to the affected locations. For now, we are providing face masks to Manjung and Kinta areas first.

“The type of face masks to be distributed will also depend on what Nadma will supply us,” he told reporters at a news conference at the handing-over of 130,000 masks to the Kinta and Manjung District Education offices at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Anderson here yesterday.

Also present was state Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz said the state government would contact all relevant parties including the state Agriculture Department, Health Department and Education Department to obtain information on the effects of the haze problem.

“As this problem continues we will provide information to the media from time to time so that it can be shared with the public,” he said.

When asked by reporters about a proposal to address the confusion faced by some parents pertaining to the school closure, he advised the parents to contact the schools or district education offices for verification.

“The Education Ministry is also providing the latest information as it involves many people such as school bus operators, canteen operators and others.

“The school is also authorised to shut the school immediately if the Air Pollution Index (API) reading reaches 200 mark,” he said.

As of yesterday, a total of 303 schools were ordered to close in Perak, involving 85,967 students. ― Bernama