Penang agency solicits proposals for George Town Festival 2021

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow addresses a press conference for the 2019 George Town Festival in George Town June 3, 2019. — File picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 19 — The George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI) is calling for proposals to curate, manage and organise its annual George Town Festival (GTF).

GTWHI said in a statement that the request for proposal (RFP) is for the 2021 and 2022 editions of the fest.

Bidders are expected to include concept development, planning, programming, budget management and promotional strategy for the festival under a budget of RM3 million per year.

GTWHI states that the RFP process is in accordance with the principle of competency, accountability and transparency in awarding projects by GTWHI.

“All parties who are interested to be the contractor of GTF are welcome to submit their proposal within the time given,” it said.

Detailed RFP documents are available on the GTWHI website.

Those interested may also attend a project briefing at 3pm on October 4 at GTWHI’s office.

GTF is an annual arts and culture festival that used to be held over the length of a month since it was introduced in 2009 in celebration of the inscription of George Town as a Unesco World Heritage site.

The festival was originally conceptualised by former festival director Joe Sidek in 2009 and was organised by Joe Sidek Productions annually before GTF 2019 was open for RFP in late 2018.

TLM Event won the bid for GTF 2019 and 2020 and had cut the month-long festival into a two-week event.

Proposals may be submitted via email before 12pm on October 31.