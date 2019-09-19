Melaka set to overcome water supply disruptions, says chief minister

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari says the state government has provided a medium and long-term plan to address the shortage of water supply in the state. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Sept 19 ― The Melaka state government has provided a medium and long-term plan to address the shortage of water supply in the state, especially during droughts in the future, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

“The state government had finalised a RM35 million project in Tasik Biru in Chinchin, Jasin which is expected to be completed early next year,” he said, adding that this was among the medium-term plans.

The lake, which used to be an abandoned mine, was expected to pump up to 200 million litres of water a day to the Durian Tunggal Dam in Alor Gajah near here, he told reporters in conjunction with the 2019 Warriors Day Celebration here, yesterday.

Adly said the project for the construction of the Sungai Jernih Dam at Alor Gajah, costing RM270 million, is awaiting approval from the federal government before the tender process opens later this year.

He said the project under the Water, Lands and Natural Resources Ministry was expected to start by the middle of next year and the land and border acquisition issues had been resolved by the Melaka state government.

Meanwhile, a number of short-term plans were also being implemented by the state government through Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad, including the purchase of raw water from Johor and fresh water from Negri Sembilan. ― Bernama