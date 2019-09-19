Malaysia will tell it like it is at United Nations General Assembly next week, says PM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya September 19, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — Malaysia will speak the truth at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York next week, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

“We will criticise where we need to criticise and we will also praise certain things done by the UN,” he said when asked about the issues that he would raise at the assembly.

Speaking at a news conference after chairing the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption meeting here today, Dr Mahathir said he would not be meeting United States President Donald Trump while in New York.

“I will not meet Trump but I will make a speech there; of course, I will meet many leaders also,” he said.

On the political funding Bill, Dr Mahathir said the legislation would be tabled in the Parliament soon as it was important to ensure money given to political parties would not be pocketed by certain leaders.

“At the moment, people can give cash to some leaders who claimed to be representing their parties, but maybe (the money) goes into their pockets.

“We want to know how much money goes into the political parties, (and) whether it is really a donation,” he said.

On Tuesday, National Centre for Governance, Integrity, and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed was reported as saying that the legislation on political funding was expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat next month.

Abu Kassim said the Bill was among the new laws and regulations being mooted to complement other initiatives to make Malaysia a corrupt-free nation. — Bernama