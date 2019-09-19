Leaked letter about RM450m project merely suggestion to cut costs, PM says

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya September 19, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — The RM450 million project mentioned in a letter circulating online is already in progress and the document was just a recommendation to approve cheaper implementation by the award winner, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad explained today.

The prime minister said the letter was not an order to award the contract directly and was instead a recommendation for approval in the event the company could lower the costs of the project.

“You can see from the letter that this was a continuation of a project that has been given to this party,” he told a press conference here.

“What I said was if this company is willing to reduce the cost and if this is a continuation of the previous project I think we should (allow it).

“It is not a direct [negotiation]. It is only because they are already doing (the work).”

An Umno leader released the letter and accused the Pakatan Harapan government of being corrupt by awarding the project directly.

MORE TO COME