Gobind: TNB shows interest in wholesale broadband sector

Gobind Singh Deo speaks during the launch of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) in Kuala Lumpur September 19, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 ― Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has shown interest in the country's telecommunications sector, especially in the wholesale broadband sector, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

The national utility company according to him, had informed of their latest telecommunications initiatives including aiming to provide broadband services to 11,000 homes in Melaka.

“They have also shown interest in introducing similar services in Kedah, Perak and Johor and I hope TNB sees the same potential in other states,” he told a press conference after launching the National Fiberisation And Connectivity Plan (NFCP) here today.

The five-year NFCP plan (2019-2023) was launched by Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Gobind said the pilot project involving high-speed broadband network system with TNB's optical fibre technology facility in Jasin, Melaka has shown good results.

“This shows that if TNB intends to venture into this industry, I think they can play a very important role as they have an extensive infrastructure available throughout Peninsular Malaysia,” he said. ― Bernama