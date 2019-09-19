Gobind says waiting for report on Malindo, Lion Air passenger data breach

Gobind says he has requested for a complete report on the data breach involving the personal details of Lion Air and Malindo Air passengers. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said he is waiting for the full report on the data breach involving the personal details of Lion Air and Malindo Air passengers.

He said the ministry had been informed of the data breach exposing passengers’ personal details.

“The matter was brought up to me and I have requested for a complete report.

“I will wait for the report before making any comments. It is important for me to review all the facts before making a statement, especially when the case is currently being investigated,” he said here today.

Gobind was asked by the media over reports of massive data breach since last month involving the airlines.

Earlier Gobind attended the launch of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) 2019-2023, by Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The breach resulted in personal data of millions of passengers’ information including passport details, home addresses and phone numbers being leaked through online data exchange forums.

Asked if the report must be handed within a certain time, Gobind said there was no set deadline but he hoped to receive it soon.

“I hope they will speed up with the report as this is a very important matter and many are concerned over the issue of security,” he said.

Yesterday Malindo Air chief executive officer Chandran Rama Muthy confirmed the leak when contacted by the media (South China Morning Post).

According to Chandran, the airline was in the midst of carrying out an investigation and had already contacted the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

On another development, Gobind said a paper on the establishment of an independent Malaysian Media Council would be presented to the Cabinet this quarter.

“Things are moving,” he added. ― Bernama