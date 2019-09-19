DPM predicts internet connectivity blueprint will create 20,000 new jobs

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the launch of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) in Kuala Lumpur September 19, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail forecast that the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) will lead to 20,000 jobs for all segments of Malaysians including those in rural areas.

During the launch of the plan today, Dr Wan Azizah said these jobs will stem from NFCP's digital infrastructure development.

“The development of digital infrastructure under NFCP will obviously benefit service providers, small time contractors and suppliers that will give a positive impact to the nation's economy.

“NFCP projects will be able to provide job opportunities for all segments of society including the B40 and M40 where their expertise and skills will be needed to develop this digital infrastructure.

“In this matter, it is estimated that around 20,000 job opportunities will be made available as a result of NFCP's implementation, including for those living in rural areas. The job opportunities include construction activities, operations and digital infrastructure maintenance,” she said.

The plan's implementation will be based on two main thrusts: a series of infrastructure projects and the implementation of relevant policies to ease the national infrastructure development.

There are seven goals to be achieved in five years under the plan which are:

1. Fixed broadband to achieve 1 per cent of Gross National Income (GNI) by 2020.

2. Gigabyte speed at selected industrial areas by 2020 and all state capitals by 2023

3. 100 per cent premises in all state capitals and selected high impact area achieve a minimum broadband speed of 500 Mbps by 2021.

4. 20 per cent suburbs and rural areas achieving 500 Mbps by 2022.

5. Fibreoptic network covering 70 per cent of schools, hospitals, libraries, police stations and post offices by 2022.

6. Average speed of 30 Mbps in 98 per cent residential areas by 2023.

7. Improving mobile coverage along the Pan Borneo Highway upon its completion.

Dr Wan Azizah expressed her hope that with the NFCP the government will be able to attract high value added technology in the aerospace industry, chemical and chemical products, machinery and equipment, medical equipment and electrical and electronic sectors.

She also said that NFCP is timely as it can become a platform for 5G penetration, which in turn will benefit the automotive, smart cities, public security, media and entertainment, agriculture, education, manufacturing and health services sector.

“A strong, comprehensive digital infrastructure that is affordable with high quality can also benefit those who have less opportunities to be involved in the digital economy such as single mothers and the Orang Asli.

“Furthermore, this will allow the tourism, agriculture and commodities industry to directly compete at the international market,” said Dr Wan Azizah.