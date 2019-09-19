Bootleg sandals worth over RM600,000 seized in Perak

KPDNHEP chief enforcement officer V. Ravichandran (centre) showing the counterfeit sandals, worth more than half a million, seized at a company in Pusing. ― Picture by John Bunyan

IPOH, Sept 19 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s (KPDNHEP) Perak office confiscated counterfeit sandals worth more than half a million in Pusing last night.

Its chief enforcement officer V. Ravichandran said 76,632 pairs of sandals were seized in the special operation conducted to curb fake goods.

“The sandals, which are of Comfort and Goco Comfort brands, were suspected as fake goods,” he told a press conference at the ministry’s store in Jalan Kuala Kangsar here.

Ravichandran said that the sandals worth about RM613,056 were found at a premise in Pengkalan 2 Industrial Area in Pusing.

He added that the operation, which started at 10pm last night and ended 6am today, involved 10 enforcers and six representatives of the brands.

“Initial investigation reveals that the company has been operating for about five years and has seven foreign workers.

“We have detained a local man in his 40s, who is believed to be the owner of the company to assist in the investigation,” he said.

Ravichandran said the sandals were produced for domestic sale and export to Thailand and Indonesia.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 (2)(b) of the Trade Description Act 2011 that prohibits false trade descriptions in relation to a trademark.

The offence is punishable by a fine of up to RM15,000 per item for companies convicted for the first time, before increasing to RM30,000 for subsequent convictions.

Individuals are liable for a RM10,000 fine per item upon the first conviction and RM20,000 for subsequent convictions as well a prison term of not more than five years.