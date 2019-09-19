API readings in peninsula Malaysia down as of noon while haze worsens in Sarawak

The API in Kuching and Samarahan in Sarawak remained very unhealthy with readings of 270 and 224 respectively. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 ― While the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in most parts of the peninsula Malaysia have dropped as of noon today, the air quality in six areas in Sarawak continued to worsen with Mukah being the latest area to reach ‘very unhealthy’ API level.

According to the Malaysian Air Pollution Index Management System (APIMS) portal, Mukah recorded an API reading of 208, an increase from 197 recorded at 8 am.

The API in Kuching and Samarahan in Sarawak remained very unhealthy with readings of 270 and 224 respectively. Other areas in the state recorded very unhealthy readings were Sibu (245), Sarikei (237) and Sri Aman (212).

Meanwhile, in the peninsula Malaysia, most areas showed a decline in API readings including Johan Setia in Klang with a reading of 169 (unhealthy) compared with 260 (very unhealthy) at 3 pm yesterday.

However, the number of areas recorded unhealthy air quality with API readings above 101 has increased to 39 today compared to 35 recorded yesterday.

Among the areas recorded unhealthy air quality were Sungai Petani (125) and Kulim Hi-Tech (119) in Kedah; Balik Pulau (184), Minden (159) Seberang Jaya (134) and Seberang Perai (119) in Penang; Taiping (121), Tasek Ipoh (145), Pegoh Ipoh (112) and Seri Manjung (105) in Perak.

Areas in the central region recorded unhealthy API readings were Batu Muda (134) and Cheras (144); Putrajaya (145); Kuala Selangor (119), Petaling Jaya (156), Klang (131), Banting (145) and Johan Setia Klang (169).

Meanwhile in the southern region, unhealthy air quality readings were recorded in Nilai (160), Seremban (128) and Port Dickson (164) in Negeri Sembilan; Alor Gajah (135), Bukit Rambai (143) and Bandaraya Melaka (140) in Melaka; while in Johor, seven areas recorded API readings above 101, namely, Segamat (139), Batu Pahat (130), Kluang (131), Larkin (144), Pasir Gudang (112), Kota Tinggi (109) and Tangkak (135).

Four other areas in Sarawak also recorded unhealthy API readings, namely, ILP Miri (107), Miri (107), Samalaju (134), Bintulu (147). Three areas di Terengganu, Kemaman (107), Paka (108) and Kuala Terengganu (125) also have unhealthy air quality.

Apart from that, 23 other areas nationwide recorded a moderate level of API.

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous.

