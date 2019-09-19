API readings for Johan Setia down, while Kuching, Samarahan remain ‘very unhealthy’

Cars travel along a road in Kampung Johan Setia in Klang September 18, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 ― The Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in most parts of the Peninsular Malaysia have dropped this morning, including in Johan Setia, Klang, from very unhealthy air quality at 231 last night to an unhealthy level (188) as of 7am this morning.

However, in Sarawak, the Department of Environment’s latest API readings during the same period showed an increase both in Kuching and Samarahan, from 243 to 271 and 213 to 229 respectively and remained very unhealthy.

Some 1.73 million students nationwide affected by the closure of schools for today and tomorrow as 2,459 schools in six states and two federal territories were ordered to close due to the API readings of more than 200 in the affected areas.

According to a statement issued by the Education Ministry last night, the six states were Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Perak, Negri Sembilan and Sarawak while the federal territories involved were Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

However, in Sarawak, the state Education Department announced that 809 schools in 17 districts were ordered to close this morning compared to 373 schools as announced by the Education Ministry last night. ― Bernama