Anwar PM by 2020? Stop harping on power transfer from Dr M, says PKR info chief

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during PKR’s retreat at the Lexis Hibiscus resort in Port Dickson July 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — PKR has cautioned the public today against dwelling on its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s planned succession from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

Its information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the party is aware that the issue of power transfer has often been raised by “some quarters with certain motives”.

“It is deliberately repeated with the intent of finding news stories that can be sensationalised, in addition to trying to ruin the good relationship between Dr Mahathir and Anwar,” he said in a statement.

Shamsul said PKR has explained countless times that all within the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition fully understand and consent to the transfer of power.

“We believe that the prosperity of the people is the priority of both statesmen, and the transfer will occur in the manner which Tun Mahathir has promised, in an orderly, friendly and mutual environment.

“Therefore, it is unnecessary for those parties akin to wolves in sheep’s clothing to continue in trying to stoke enmity. Rather it would be better for them to focus on issues which can bring good and prosperity to all Malaysians,” he said.

The information chief promised that PKR will continue to stand firmly behind both leaders, pledging to remain at the frontlines and defend insidious attempts from within and without that are trying to destroy the party’s harmony.

Yesterday, Anwar was quoted as expressing his belief that he will be the prime minister after Dr Mahathir by next year.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin, Anwar said he did not foresee any significant challenge to his ascension at the moment, but conceded that this could change as the event nears.

During the run-up to 14th general election, PH had said that Anwar would be made the eighth prime minister, taking over Dr Mahathir after a period of two years.

However, Dr Mahathir has since said the promise of him eventually stepping down would be fulfilled, but has yet to set a date for it.

Last month, Dr Mahathir reiterated that he will keep his promise to step aside for Anwar, claiming the only way he would renege were if someone “put a gun” to his head.