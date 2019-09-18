Prasarana: Two sets of four-coach KL Monorail trains begin operations

The four-car Monorail train is pictured in Kuala Lumpur August 20, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) is confident of carrying up to 70,000 passengers a day after two sets of its four-coach KL Monorail trains began operating on Monday.

In a statement yesterday, Prasarana said this would increase the number of trains used for the KL monorail services to five sets of four-coach trains and four sets of two-coach trains.

“It will also ensure a more comfortable journey for passengers and the waiting time will be reduced to about 5.5 minutes from 10 minutes during peak hours,” the statement said.

In last April, Prasarana and Scomi Transit Projects Sdn Bhd (STP) signed an agreement for the acquisition and refurbishment of monorail trains under the KL Monorail service.

Under the agreement, STP would repair five sets of four-car trains which had been grounded since Jan 2018 in addition to supplying seven new four-car trains within 20 months. — Bernama