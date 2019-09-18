Perak schools to reopen tomorrow as haze situation improves

Students at SMK Anderson wear facial masks during lessons in Ipoh September 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 18 — All 303 schools in several several districts in Perak which were closed today due to very unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) reading will resume classes as normal tomorrow.

Perak education director Dr Mohd Suhaimi Mohamed Ali said all the affected schools in Manjung (102), Hilir Perak (71), Bagan Datuk (67) and Perak Tengah (63) were reopen as the air quality has improved.

“The API reading at 5pm was under 200 which is unhealthy and the trend is falling further,” he said when contacted by Bernama tonight. — Bernama