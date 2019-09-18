Mukhriz: Yamani Hafez’s entry into Bersatu strengthens PH’s position further

Yesterday, Yamani Hafez received his Bersatu membership card from Prime Minister and party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a Sabah Bersatu luncheon in Kota Kinabalu. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

OTA KINABALU, Sept 18 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Deputy President Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has welcomed Sipitang member of parliament Yamani Hafez Musa's entry into the party.

Mukhriz said with Yamani Hafez joining the party, Bersatu has added one more parliamentary seat to its fold and in the process has strengthened Pakatan Harapan's (PH) numbers and position in Parliament.

“It will also help PH defend the government's policies and during debates in Parliament, so this is something good for us,” he told reporters when met at the 12th Malaysia Plan and Sabah Young Bumiprenuer Aspirations’ dialogue here last night.

Yesterday, Yamani Hafez, who is the eldest son of former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman and before this an Independent MP, received his Bersatu membership card from Prime Minister and party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a Sabah Bersatu luncheon here.

Yamani Hafez's entry into the party means Sabah Bersatu has five MPs and nine assemblymen in Sabah. ― Bernama