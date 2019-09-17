No report on FGV’s subsidiaries involvement in open burning, says CEO

Acting CEO Delima Oil Products Shammim Azad Kamruzaman (left) and Vice President Food Services and Brand Development Asia Pacific DKSH Malaysia Sdn Bhd Michael Chew as the signatories to the agreement. ― Picture courtesy of FGV Holdings

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — FGV Holdings Bhd has not received any report of its subsidiaries’ involvement in open burning in Indonesia that has contributed to the haze affecting the region, its group chief executive officer, Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said.

“Until we have the data then we are not able to say if (this) thing is happening or not,” he told reporters at a partnership deal signing ceremony between Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd and DKSH (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd today.

“So far we have not had any report about that but, of course, being in Indonesia is a bit tricky because we have the (Perkebunan) Inti (Rakyat) and Plasma (Transmigration Programme) and there are also some smallholders around the perimeter of the big plantations,” he explained.

Perkebunan Inti Rakyat is a joint-venture scheme between companies and smallholders, while the Plasma Transmigration Programme refers to farmers who are taking part in the programme set up by the Indonesian government.

Earlier, Haris pointed out that FGV runs oil palm plantation joint-venture companies together with Lembaga Tabung Haji in Kalimantan Tengah, Kalimantan Utara, Kalimantan Barat, and Pontianak. — Bernama