Anwar: Limit outdoor activities due to critical haze situation

SEREMBAN, Sept 17 ― Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has advised the people to cut down on outdoor activities and exercise caution following the critical haze situation in the district.

“Outdoor physical activities, especially for the elderly and children, should be reduced in areas with bad haze.

“People are also encouraged to wear face masks to reduce haze’s effect on health,” he said in a statement here today.

Anwar said the Port Dickson parliamentary service centre would be distributing the N95 face masks to the people at noon.

According to the Malaysian Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) portal, as at 10am, two districts in Negri Sembilan registered an Air Pollutant Index (API) of very unhealthy namely Port Dickson (213) and Nilai (205).

To date, 63 schools in Port Dickson have been closed following the API reading of more than 200.

In Nilai, state education director Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali said the morning school session today went on as usual but the afternoon session would be suspended.

Nine schools in Nilai will be closed for the afternoon session, making a total of 72 schools being closed in the state so far. ― Bernama