‘Very unhealthy’ air quality in Putrajaya, four other areas as at 9am

A man wears a face mask in a haze-blanketed Kuantan September 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Putrajaya is one of the five places in the country where the air quality was registered as ‘very unhealthy’ at 9am today due to the haze.

The others are Johan Setia in Klang, Selangor, and Sri Aman, Samarahan and Kuching in Sarawak.

The Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) portal showed the API in Putrajaya as 203 at 9am, having deteriorated from 199 at 7am.

The API in Johan Setia was 208; Sri Aman, 217; Samarahan, 223; and Kuching, 248.

An API between zero and 50 indicates good air quality; 51 and 100, moderate; 101 and 200, unhealthy; 201 and 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous.

The air quality was registered as ‘unhealthy’, with the API above 101, in 29 areas.

In the Klang Valley, the API in Batu Muda was 106; Cheras, 156; Petaling Jaya, 146; Shah Alam, 155; Klang, 138; and Banting, 161.

Three places in Negri Sembilan had ‘unhealthy’ air quality, namely Nilai (170); Seremban (137) and Port Dickson (135).

In Melaka, ‘unhealthy’ air quality was recorded at Alor Gajah (123); Bukit Rambai (127) and the Historical City of Melaka (138).

In Pahang, Temerloh (162), Indera Mahkota Kuantan (176) and Balok Baru, Kuantan (145) had ‘unhealthy’ air quality.

‘Unhealthy’ air quality was recorded at Segamat (124) and Tangkak (153) in Johor; Kemaman (147) and Paka (117) in Terengganu and Tawau (134) and Sandakan (108) in Sabah.

Eight other areas in Sarawak recorded ‘unhealthy’ air quality, namely Miri ILP (Industrial Training Institute) (128); Miri (128), Samalaju (130); Bintulu (154); Mukah (129); Sibu (142); Sarikei (162); Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Baram 2 (103).

Twenty-four areas in the country registered moderate air quality. — Bernama