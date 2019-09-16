Umno-PAS’ union ‘charter for fake news, hate speech’, Kit Siang claims

Umno and PAS had officially banded together following the shock result of the 14th general election that saw the two performing dismally. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has slammed PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang over his alleged fake news and hate speech in Sarawak, following another fraudulent remark made by Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

According to Lim, Hadi’s remark to a crowd in Bintulu that DAP will allegedly give control of Sarawak and its wealth to the ethnic Chinese, is the second time such remarks were made following the unity charter signed between Umno and PAS.

“These are all fake news and hate speeches, completely without any truth or basis. I challenge Hadi to furnish evidence to substantiate his outrageous allegations,” he said in a statement.

“It is most shocking that Hadi is dishing out these fake news and hate speeches in Sarawak, when PAS fielded 11 candidates in the 11th Sarawak state general elections in 2016, and all 11 PAS candidates were badly defeated.

“Can Hadi state how many of the 11 PAS candidates lost their deposits?” Lim asked.

Hadi’s comments come two days after Umno vice-president Ismail falsely claimed that the halal certification process had been transferred from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department, or Jakim, to the Finance Ministry of which Lim’s son Lim Guan Eng is the minister.

Jakim came out with a statement soon after denying Ismail’s claims.

Umno and PAS had officially banded together following the shock result of the 14th general election that saw the two performing dismally.