Schools in Tangkak, Muar and Pontian to reopen tomorrow as API readings improve

State Education Director Azman Adnan said the decision was made following the API reading in the Tangkak, Muar and Pontian districts started to drop below 200. — Foto Bernama

JOHOR BARU, Sept 16 — School sessions in three districts of the state, closed two days ago due to extremely poor Air Pollutant Index (API) reading, will operate as usual tomorrow.

State Education Director Azman Adnan said the decision was made following the API reading in the Tangkak, Muar and Pontian districts started to drop below 200.

He said all the kindergartens and institutions of higher learning in the three districts would also be opened.

“Based on the latest API reading at stations in Johor, it shows a significant downward trend dropping below 200.

“All schools in Muar, Tangkak and Pontian districts which were closed two days ago due to extremely unhealthy air condition, will reopen as usual tomorrow,” he said in a statement here today.

However, Azman said, for districts with more than 100 API readings, school activities outside the classroom would be suspended.

In the last two days, all schools including kindergartens, Institutions of Higher Education and colleges in three districts, Tangkak, Muar and Pontian, were ordered to close today, following API readings of more than 200. — Bernama