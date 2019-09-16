Refrain from race baiting, FT minister tells Umno-PAS alliance

PAS and Umno leaders at the Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LABUAN, Sept 16 — The Umno-PAS alliance must not resort to racial sentiments that could lead to hatred among Malaysians, particularly the Malay community.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the uncalled for tactic was merely to discredit the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“They used emotions and sentiments that could lead to hatred and fear towards something deliberately created, like the position of the Malays and Islam in the country are threatened however, when asked, they were unable to answer as what they claimed,” he told reporters after attending the Labuan-level Malaysia Day celebration at the Dataran Labuan here today.

He called on the people not to easily be misled by the uncalled for sentiment that could disunite the people.

Khalid said the alliance between the two parties was seemingly not in accordance to the ‘Penyatuan Ummah’.

“At the last moment, they (Umno-PAS leaders) invited the MIC, MCA and Gerakan they said it was Penyatuan Ummah and as many thought it was for the Malay community, and when these parties’ leaders were there, they slowing down the alliance pledges,” he said.

Khalid stressed the importance of having oppositions in the country, but not to create uncertainty among the multi-racial community but rather with positive and constructive criticism for the people and the country,” he said.

Umno and PAS signed a political cooperation charter on September 14 — the National Consensus Charter and the move marks the start of the political collaboration between the two Opposition parties in the country. — Bernama