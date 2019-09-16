Putrajaya schools forced to close tomorrow after API hits very unhealthy levels

All schools in Putrajaya have been forced to shut down tomorrow after the API readings in the administrative capital rose to very unhealthy levels today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 16 — All schools in Putrajaya have been forced to shut down tomorrow after the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in the administrative capital rose to very unhealthy levels today.

Putrajaya Education Department director Farizah Ahmad said based on the 5pm API reading that breached the 200 mark, a decision was made to shut down all schools in Putrajaya tomorrow.

The API showed a reading of 201 at 5pm, 204 at 6pm and 205 an hour later.

This is the first time Putrajaya schools have been ordered shut following worsening hazy conditions in the country since Sept 5.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and above 300 (hazardous). — Bernama